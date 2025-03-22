CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Releases Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.13%.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance
CreditRiskMonitor.com stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.60.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com
