Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $31,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

