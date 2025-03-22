Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

