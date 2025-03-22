Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

PHYS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

