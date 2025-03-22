Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $43,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

