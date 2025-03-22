Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,990 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 727,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,921,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

