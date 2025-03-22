Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Further Reading

