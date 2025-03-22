Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 655.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.



The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

