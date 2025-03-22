Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $29.61 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

