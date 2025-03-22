Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 267747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).
Coro Energy Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £40.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.
About Coro Energy
A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.
