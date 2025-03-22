Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,052.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Shares of ULTA opened at $350.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $529.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.17.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

