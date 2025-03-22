Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.