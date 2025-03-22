Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 20,094 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $84.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

