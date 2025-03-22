Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 437,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 114,885 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,567,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 219,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS:BBRE opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.30 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $103.37.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.