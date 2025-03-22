Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $566.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.88 and its 200 day moving average is $597.81. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

