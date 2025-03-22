Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,819 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

