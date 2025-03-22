Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,916,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Veracyte stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares in the company, valued at $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

