Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading 21% Higher – Still a Buy?

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares were up 21% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.96 ($0.09). Approximately 458,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 116,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.23.
Coral Products (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Coral Products had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coral Products PLC will post 0.9733456 earnings per share for the current year.
Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.
The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
