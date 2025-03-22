Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading 21% Higher – Still a Buy?

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares were up 21% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.96 ($0.09). Approximately 458,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 116,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Coral Products Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.23.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Coral Products had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coral Products PLC will post 0.9733456 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Coral Products

In other Coral Products news, insider Paul Rice acquired 93,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,620.32 ($7,256.71). Also, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 75,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,810.20). Insiders acquired 183,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,032 in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.