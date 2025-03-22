Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $682,000 Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 325,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 237,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 108,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Price Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $225.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.95. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $29.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIK. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

