Conduit (LON:CRE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354.50 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 357.88 ($4.62), with a volume of 978579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.50 ($4.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.04) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 421.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £713.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($49,580.37). 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conduit Re is a pure play global reinsurance business based in Bermuda. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

