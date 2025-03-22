Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $8.36 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,599,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $239,306,000.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.85. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,096.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $323.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,130.50. The trade was a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

