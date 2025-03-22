Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,217 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IDACORP by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in IDACORP by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of IDA opened at $114.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

