Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 25,229 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 146,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $96.24 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

