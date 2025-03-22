Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $628.63 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.27 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $696.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.67.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

