Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $560.00 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 144.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,035 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.47, for a total transaction of $646,326.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,586,026.21. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,843 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.