Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.41 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in UDR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.