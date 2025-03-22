Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $12.01 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 523,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 34,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

