Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,721 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJAN. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 278,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS:BJAN opened at $46.79 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $296.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

