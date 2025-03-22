Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 37,040 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cameco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

