Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 23,072 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 2,106.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 968,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 924,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 742.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 927,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 817,807 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,283,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.04. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

