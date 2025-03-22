Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,535 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 532,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 519,661 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $5,062,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $3,863,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

