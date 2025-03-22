Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Plans $1.26 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.