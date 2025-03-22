Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Plans $1.26 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.255 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

