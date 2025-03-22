ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 9.1% increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.37. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

