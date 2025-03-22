Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.05 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $292.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,784 shares of company stock valued at $27,524,344. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.