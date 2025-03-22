Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.93 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,453 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $217,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FR opened at $53.47 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.