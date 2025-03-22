Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

