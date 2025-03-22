Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 1,124 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRL opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.26, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $274.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

