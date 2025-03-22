Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after acquiring an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

