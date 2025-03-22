China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.28.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

