China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.84 and last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 15802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.87 and a beta of 1.85.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.