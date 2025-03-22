Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNG opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

