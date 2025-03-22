Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Renasant Bank grew its position in Chemed by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $594.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $648.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.66.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.