Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Renasant Bank grew its position in Chemed by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. The trade was a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total value of $1,187,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chemed Stock Performance
Chemed stock opened at $594.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $648.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.66.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
