Chan W. Lee Sells 1,468 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $80,769.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,940.94. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.