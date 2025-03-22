Cetus Protocol (CETUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.51 Million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Cetus Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.51 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84,252.48 or 0.99860138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,538.61 or 0.99014017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,619,422 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 685,544,172.6066449 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.10922675 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,852,442.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cetus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cetus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

