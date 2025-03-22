Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.55. Central Securities shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 12,698 shares traded.
Central Securities Stock Down 0.2 %
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
