Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.64 and last traded at $98.08. 1,764,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,721,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Celestica news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,776,924.18. The trade was a 9.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 13.0% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,846,000 after buying an additional 975,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Celestica by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,572,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,460,000 after buying an additional 1,401,877 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Celestica by 5,976.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after buying an additional 3,406,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,622,000 after acquiring an additional 494,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

