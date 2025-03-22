Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $214.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

