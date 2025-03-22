Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stake Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 140.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $577.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 89.86%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

