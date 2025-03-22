Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0116

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $149.62 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,391,456,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,934,520,737 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. More information can be found at https://casper.network."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

