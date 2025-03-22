Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.