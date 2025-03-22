Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.